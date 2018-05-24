Metro
1968 Pittsburgh Pipers receive proclamation from Allegheny County


ALLEGHENY COUNTY EXECUTIVE RICH FITZGERALD started the weekend in grand fashion, saluting the 1968 Pittsburgh Pipers of the ABA with an official proclamation from the county. The Friday, May 19 occasion featured some of those most closely associated with the Pipers, who won Pittsburgh its only professional basketball title in 1968. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

