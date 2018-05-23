Public Notices 5-23

REQUEST FOR

QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Architectural or Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

NEW LABORATORY AND

INDUSTRIAL WASTE

FACILITY ASSESSMENT

CAPITAL PROJECT S-464

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

New Laboratory and Industrial Waste Facility Assessment

Capital Project Number S-464

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 2:00 pm on May 30, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications.

All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on June 18, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQs

RFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm(s). The Firm(s) selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at http://www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman PE

Director of Engineering

and Construction

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

ENGINEERING DESIGN

SERVICES FOR THE

NORTH END FACILITIES

NEW OUTFALL AND

DISINFECTION FACILITY (S-461)

NEW SECONDARY

CLARIFIERS (S-465)

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for

Engineering Design Services for

North End Facilities

New Outfall and Disinfection Facility (S-461)

New Secondary Clarifiers (S-465)

Allegheny County

Sanitary Authority

3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 10:00 am on May 31, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all of the services. All interested firms shall demonstrate their qualifications for both capital projects. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on June 14, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant's responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting: http://www.alcosan.org/BusinessOpportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/182/Default.aspx

Opportunities/RFQsRFPs/tabid/

182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at

http://www.alcosan.org.

David W. Borneman PE

Director of Engineering

and Construction

