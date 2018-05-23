Meghan Markle’s Trifling Half-Sister Is Doing Everything She Can To Sell Her Out

Meghan Markle is officially married to Prince Harry, but that isn’t going to stop her white side of the family from acting every bit a fool as possible. Her father, Thomas, sold pictures to the paparazzi, wasn’t allowed to attend the wedding and reportedly didn’t speak to her on the wedding day. Her 25-year-old nephew Tyler Dooley came to London, although he wasn’t invited, and nearly got arrested for bringing a four-inch blade to a club. However, it’s her 53-year-old half-sister, Samantha Markle, who is really lowing the bar and has been attacking Meghan since the day her relationship with Harry went public. Now, Samantha has another crazy stunt.

See Also: UK Royal Wears Blackface Brooch, Offers Lame Apology To Meghan Markle

Not only is she writing a “tell-all” book titled, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” she is now reportedly selling the rights to make the book into a movie or television mini-series.

“I have been approached to sell the rights. My book is more of a sociological journey,” she told The Sun. “It’s paralleled my sister’s life being doubly marginalised as a biracial woman.”

She also claimed she has nothing to do with a reality show in the works titled, “Meet the Markles.” Yeah, right. Don’t be surprised if she randomly pops up on the show if it gets the green light.

Samantha was also pissed at Meghan for not giving Thomas the “coat of arms,” which was given to Kate Middleton’s dad.

“To exclude him off a coat of arms is really stripping him of an honour and it’s a huge insult,” Samantha babbled to The Sun.

She also wanted the Royals to know they are no better than her family.

“The Royals had generations of scandal in their own family. You’ve got inbreeding, you’ve got substance abuse, you’ve got alcohol abuse, you’ve got infidelity,” she said. “On what grounds could the royals feel that the Markles are somehow not worthy? That’s the pot calling the kettle black.”

SEE ALSO:

Here’s Why NewsOne Won’t Be Covering One Iota Of The Royal Wedding

White House Spokeswoman Called ‘Uncle Tom’ At Correspondents’ Dinner

Black Police Officer Shot And Killed In His Home

Meghan Markle’s Trifling Half-Sister Is Doing Everything She Can To Sell Her Out was originally published on newsone.com