This Pittsburgh group wants all developers getting public subsidies to agree to community benefits. Including you, Amazon.

When Amazon launched a national search to find a home for its second headquarters, the corporate giant said it was looking for a site that could offer access to major highways, a population of more than one million people, tax breaks and other financial incentives.

Cities across North America, including Pittsburgh, spent weeks and money ($300,000 to $400,000 in Pittsburgh’s case) to formulate pitches that would stand out to Amazon as a suitable HQ2 location.

A group focused on equitable development in Southwest Pennsylvania believes it should be a two-way road. If members of the Community Power Movement had it their way, the city would be demanding just as much in return from Amazon as the company is requesting from the applicant cities. No one really knows what regional officials have asked for in return, other than the implied infusion of jobs and development.

But the mission of the Community Power Movement doesn’t only start and stop with Amazon. The group, formed last summer, wants to institutionalize community benefits in Allegheny County, so that any company or developer receiving public subsidies must also agree to certain conditions that mitigate its effects and improve the area it’s inhabiting.

