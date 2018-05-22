THE COURIER NIGHTLIFE
Rappers Styles P. and Freeway, live in Pittsburgh! (Photos from April 28 show)


The Courier Nightlife photo by Dayna Delgado (April 28, 2018)

Braddock was the site for popular rappers Styles P. and Freeway to rock the mic, as they performed at Club Elegance, April 28! Courier photographer Dayna Delgado captured the event in pictures…

(Editor’s Note: To make pictures larger while swiping through each picture, just click “View Full Size” at the bottom right of each photo)

