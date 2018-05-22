GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring

All eyes were on Meghan Markle this past weekend, as the now Duchess married beau Prince Harry in a spectrum of royal goodness, Black excellence, and just love, love, love. Of course, her fashion choices were surely one of the big things to watch, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her custom Givenchy dress she wore for her wedding, nor her Stella McCartney halter gown for the reception.
However, if you don’t have the funds for Givenchy or Stella McCartney, here are a few wedding and gown dupes to help you recreate Meghan’s look, at hopefully a fraction of the cost (because we’ve got parties and weddings to go to this spring!)
The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition #RoyalWedding
As we mentioned, Meghan celebrated her special day in custom Givenchy, but there’s a ton of alternatives you can snag instead. The simplicity of her gown is perfect for minimalist brides or women who just want to wear all-white on a night out. For about $3,000, you can also have designer look with this beautiful off-the-shoulder crepe gown by Alexander McQueen. Now of course, you don’t necessarily have to go for everything Meghan does for her wedding for your own personal recreations: For instance, if you like the off-the-shoulder cut but personally like a shorter dress than a formal gown, this $460 sheath dress by Black Halo is cute, detail-oriented with floral appliqués, and playful. For another alternative that has a fold-over neckline and a keyhole back design, you can check out this $295 Katie May gown which comes in ivory, or even this ruffled bodycon midi dress from State (which would love lovely for rooftop summer parties.) And if you’re a petite frame and tall, you’ll absolutely crave this $160 Alexis split dress, with slit sleeves and bell cuffs.
RELATED: Three Ways You Can Revamp Your Wardrobe Like Meghan Markle
For a beautiful plus-size option, you can totally rock this $119 off-the-shoulder fit from City Chic, cinched at the waist with an adjustable statement belt, or even this sequin lace number for only $48 from Ashley Stewart.
And of course, we can’t forget Meghan’s beautiful Stella McCartney halter dress. If you’re on a budget, a quick investment that’s sure to pay off with fancy dinners and nights out is this $168 Eliza J crossneck gown which comes in ivory. If you’re more in the mood for festivities and fun, Ted Baker‘s fit & flare dress is the perfect wardrobe addition, mostly for its flowey and free hemline. Of course, we can’t forget all those that love a bit of lace — a lace halter dress, like this $248 one from Kobi Halperin, is all things delicate, feminine, and intricate. And hey, you might as well add a bodycon dress into the mix for nights out with the girls, like this $27 Tobi bodycon.
Which dress dupe is your favorite? Tell us in the comments. Tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see your Meghan Markle style!
DON’T MISS:
#PalaceSecured: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Official Wedding Photos
Check Out Meghan Markle’s Most Fashionable Moments
Oprah Winfrey Shares A Secret About Her Outfit For The Royal Wedding
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle [PHOTOS]
1. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle1 of 45
2. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle2 of 45
3. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle3 of 45
4. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle4 of 45
5. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle5 of 45
6. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle6 of 45
7. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle7 of 45
8. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle8 of 45
9. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle9 of 45
10. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle10 of 45
11. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle11 of 45
12. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle12 of 45
13. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle13 of 45
14. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle14 of 45
15. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle15 of 45
16. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle16 of 45
17. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle17 of 45
18. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle18 of 45
19. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle19 of 45
20. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle20 of 45
21. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle21 of 45
22. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle22 of 45
23. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle23 of 45
24. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle24 of 45
25. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle25 of 45
26. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle26 of 45
27. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle27 of 45
28. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle28 of 45
29. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle29 of 45
30. The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle30 of 45
31. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS31 of 45
32. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle32 of 45
33. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle33 of 45
34. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Procession34 of 45
35. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY35 of 45
36. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING36 of 45
37. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY37 of 45
38. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle38 of 45
39. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle39 of 45
40. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY40 of 45
41. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle41 of 45
42. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY42 of 45
43. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle43 of 45
44. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle – Windsor Castle44 of 45
45. Royal Wedding Public Viewing In Berlin45 of 45
GET THE LOOK: Meghan Markle’s Givenchy And Stella McCartney Dresses Perfect For Spring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com