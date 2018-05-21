Atlanta Jazz Festival partners with social media’s Spokehub to get the party started

SpokeHub will allow attendees to discuss a variety of topics related to Festival

Weekend and connect with artists in real-time

This year, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is teaming up with one of the fastest-growing new social media apps called SpokeHub, a platform that allows users to connect and chat in real-time around topics and events. SpokeHub has revived the chat room concept and will engage Festival goers in topics about featured artists, event sponsors, merchants and more!

SpokeHub will feature topics of conversation on the main Atlanta Jazz Festival Hub, and then will have three “sub-hubs” for conversations around each stage – the Next Gen Stage, Contemporary Stage and the Legends Stage. Festival goers can download the SpokeHub app on their phones and enter “hubs,” similar to text message groups and chat rooms, to discuss trending artists, songs and more.

“We are excited to work with SpokeHub to create a social platform where Festival attendees can go online to discuss their personal experiences,” says Camille Russell Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “We also will use the hubs to collect feedback, which will help us continue to create the best possible event next year.”

In addition to SpokeHub, for the second year, the Atlanta Jazz Festival line up and information is available in the palm of Festival goers’ hands through atljazzfest.com – a mobile friendly website that acts like an app – but takes up no space on users’ phones.

#

About SpokeHub

SpokeHub is a minority founded and funded social technology company based in Durham, North Carolina. SpokeHub’s goal is to bring people to one place, known as “hubs” to discuss how they feel about topics they are passionate about with other like-minded users. Instead of following “friends” like other traditional social platforms, in SpokeHub, users follow a topic, allowing them to connect in real-time about issues, events or brands. SpokeHub is also quickly becoming an enterprise business tool, allowing brands to drive customers to one place to discuss all facets related to their business. This allows brands to capitalize on real-time feedback, access on-demand data, leverage cutting-edge augmented reality technology and participate in a revenue share program. To connect with the SpokeHub team email info@spokehub.co or call (919) 444-2468.

About Atlanta Jazz Festival®

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is regarded as one of the country’s largest free jazz festivals and invites music lovers from around the region to be immersed in jazz music culture. Mayor Maynard Jackson founded the original jazz festival to promote the art form that originated in the south. The Atlanta Jazz Festival is an annual musical showcase that celebrates jazz legends and features up-and-coming jazz performers in venues throughout metropolitan Atlanta, culminating on Memorial Day weekend with performances at Piedmont Park. For more information, please visit www.atlantafestivals.com and follow Atlanta Jazz Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans also can access information on the go by visiting ATLJazzFest.com, from their smart device.

Atlanta Jazz Festival partners with social media’s Spokehub to get the party started was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: