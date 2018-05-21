5 Parents Of Police Shooting And Gun Violence Victims Who Are Making An Impact

Several unarmed Black men, women, boys and girls have been killed because of gun and police violence, with an increase in media coverage since 2012. And in recent years, the parents of slain sons and daughters have wiped away tears and fought for justice.

A group of parents called Mothers Of The Movement have been on the front lines in fighting for justice since the death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in February 2012. Martin’s death prompted a national outcry, fueling the Black Lives Matter movement that has grown to include millions across the nation. Other groups, such as the Movement for Black Lives, have also raised their voices as a result of the gun and police-related deaths of people of color.

RELATED: Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Here are some of the courageous mothers and fathers who are making a difference in communities across the nation:

Samaria Rice

A grief-stricken Rice lost her son, 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was killed by ex-Cleveland cop Timothy Loehmann on November 22, 2014. Police said they mistook Rice’s toy gun for a real one. His mother will honor her son with The Tamir Rice Afrocentric Cultural Center, a program for mentoring youth, Cleveland.com reported.

“For Samaria Rice, the center is a gift to Tamir. It's solid assurance that while he never grew to be a man, his legacy will not fade.” https://t.co/3WhZ4Lpzf2 — Advancement Project (@adv_project) May 20, 2018

Lucy McBath

McBath was brokenhearted when her 17-year-old son Jordan Davis was killed by motorist Michael Dunn in Jacksonville, Florida on November 23, 2012. Dunn downplayed the heinous and deadly act as the result of his anger over loud music playing in Davis’ car. McBath, who has been an outspoken public advocate for gun reform, is running for a seat in Georgia’s 6th congressional district, CNN reported. She will face three opponents in a primary on Tuesday (May 22).

Lucy McBath refused to be quiet after her son was shot and killed. Now she's running for Congress. https://t.co/xjZr0WMrLY pic.twitter.com/3tXOgZUWuq — CNN (@CNN) May 20, 2018

Lesley McSpadden

McSpadden has fought for justice since her son, Michael Brown, 18, was killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9, 2014. McSpadden announced she was considering a run for Ferguson City Council at a “Justice For Michael Brown” and racial equality panel at Harvard University in April, STL Today reported.

Tracy Martin And Sybrina Fulton

Martin and Fulton continue to seek racial justice after their son, Trayvon Martin, was killed on February 26, 2012 by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. The state’s controversial Stand Your Ground Law was cited in Zimmerman’s case after he stalked the young man in his car and on foot. The parents wrote a book, Rest In Power: Enduring Life Of Trayvon Martin, after the shooting. They also began discussing their plans to possibly run for city and county commission in Florida, as well as potentially going “all the way” to the White House, according to an interview with USA Today last January.

SEE ALSO:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

5 Parents Of Police Shooting And Gun Violence Victims Who Are Making An Impact was originally published on newsone.com