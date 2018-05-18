PNC Spring Hat Luncheon turns 20 (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 16)

What a difference a year can make. Last year on the first Saturday in May the weather was chilly and wet. This year on May 5 the weather was warm and the sun came out to welcome hundreds for the 20th annual PNC Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Spring Hat Luncheon.

This year the location was east of Pittsburgh in Highland Park and more than $500,000 was raised to benefit our city’s most valuable green spaces. Ladies and gents wore hats that ranged from the conservative to the dramatic. Many guests came from hundreds of miles away but came without hats.

This year the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy welcomes a new President & CEO, Jayne Miller. Miller comes to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy after serving as Superintendent of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board for the past seven years.

Bill Demcha, Chairman, President and CEO The PNC Financial Services Group, said public parks promote wellness, enhance the environment and strengthen communities. Well-maintained parks increase real estate values for the properties that surround them and improve the quality of life for all who enjoy them.

