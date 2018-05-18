National
Home > National

Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane


3 reads
Leave a comment

In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.

Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, says he assisted someone on a Delta Air Lines jet as he prepared to fly Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.

Adams tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman says a person lost consciousness when the plane was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Adams and two nurses responded. The patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.

Adams says the patient doing well and, like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.

Adams was traveling to Mississippi for public events Thursday.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close