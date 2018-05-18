Any doctor on board? US surgeon general gives aid on plane

In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ When the call went out for a doctor on board, the U.S. surgeon general says he gladly stepped in to help with a medical emergency on a commercial flight.
Dr. Jerome Adams, an anesthesiologist, says he assisted someone on a Delta Air Lines jet as he prepared to fly Wednesday to Jackson, Mississippi.
Adams tweeted that a call went out requesting a doctor.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman says a person lost consciousness when the plane was on the ground in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Adams and two nurses responded. The patient woke up and was sent to a hospital.
Adams says the patient doing well and, like a good public health service doctor, he was happy to assist.
Adams was traveling to Mississippi for public events Thursday.