Sports
Home > Sports

Andrew McCutchen—A Special Homecoming for a Pirate all-time great


4 reads
Leave a comment

ANDREW McCUTCHEON (Photos by Courier photographer Brian Cook)

It was a spectacle rarely seen in Pittsburgh sports. The spectacle could only be reserved for an athlete who many viewed as the face of the team’s resurgence into respectability, resurgence into relevancy, and resurgence as a postseason contender from 2013-15.

The night belonged to Andrew McCutchen, a National League MVP, a five-time All-Star, and the unquestioned leader of the Pirates for nine seasons, who returned to Pittsburgh, May 11—but in a different uniform. “Cutch,” who was traded to San Francisco in January, was given the ultimate recognition and appreciation by both the fans and the franchise throughout this momentous spring evening. The outpouring of love continued throughout the weekend.

It was quite a spectacle. And it’s only fitting for a man who still calls Pittsburgh his offseason home.

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Andrew McCutchen—A Special Homecoming for a Pirate all-time great

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close