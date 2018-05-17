Andrew McCutchen—A Special Homecoming for a Pirate all-time great

ANDREW McCUTCHEON (Photos by Courier photographer Brian Cook)
It was a spectacle rarely seen in Pittsburgh sports. The spectacle could only be reserved for an athlete who many viewed as the face of the team’s resurgence into respectability, resurgence into relevancy, and resurgence as a postseason contender from 2013-15.
IT WAS MOTHER’S DAY, Sunday, May 13. But most of the mothers in attendance at PNC Park were there to see their favorite Pirate, Andrew McCutchen, for the final time this season. Of course, these days, he wears a San Francisco Giants uniform. Courier photographer Will McBride captured the afternoon ballgame in pictures. The Pirates won 2 of the 3 games against the Giants over the weekend.
The night belonged to Andrew McCutchen, a National League MVP, a five-time All-Star, and the unquestioned leader of the Pirates for nine seasons, who returned to Pittsburgh, May 11—but in a different uniform. “Cutch,” who was traded to San Francisco in January, was given the ultimate recognition and appreciation by both the fans and the franchise throughout this momentous spring evening. The outpouring of love continued throughout the weekend.
It was quite a spectacle. And it’s only fitting for a man who still calls Pittsburgh his offseason home.