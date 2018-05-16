Oakland Activists Demand City Investigates BBQ Becky

The White woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt taps into a much deeper issue of gentrification and Whites policing Black folks. Activists in Oakland aren’t just laughing at memes, they are demanding a change. Yesterday, there was a community rally outside of Oakland’s City Hall.

Community activist Carroll Fife said, “Things are not as good as sometimes we would like them to be. This was a reminder of that and also a reminder of historically how the police have been used to control black bodies, and we want to say that there is a different culture in Oakland.”

Fife also asked that the white woman who called 911, who has been reported to be Dr. Jennifer Schulte, be held responsible, saying, “We want to know if she abused resources, then she needs to be held accountable for that.”

Exactly. If BBQ Becky abused the law, then she should be held accountable the same way she wanted the Black folks at the barbecue held accountable. See Fife speaking to City Council below:

@fifeca lists community demands of how the city council should respond to the incident at Lake Merritt. Including an investigation of the white lady’s ties to #Oakland #oakmtg pic.twitter.com/g7aEyVjsAj — TDL (@tdlove5) May 16, 2018

Activist Cat Brooks said, “This is a consequence of a motion that happened over a year ago because White folks said that Black people and brown people being loud is a scary, dangerous thing and they don’t want it in their Oakland anymore.” Watch a video of the rally below:

As we reported, the woman has been identified on social media as Dr. Jennifer Schulte. Stanford’s alumni page associates Schulte with the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in Oakland. See her alleged photo below:

Despite the above caption, Stanford denied Schulte works at the university,

Hopefully, this incident creates some needed change at Oakland and across the country. Using police as a weapon—from Starbucks to Yale to Airbnb—must come with consequences.

In case you missed it, check out BBQ Becky’s infamous moment below.

