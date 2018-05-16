Legal Notices 5-16-18

FOREIGN REGISTRATION

Stellar Copters LLC gives notice that on April 24, 2018 it registered to do business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under Chapter 4 (relating to foreign associations). The name of the association is Stellar Copters LLC and its jurisdiction of formation is the State of Ohio. The address of its principal office under the laws of Ohio is 219 Henn Hyde Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44484. The address of its registered office in Pennsylvania is c/o Tkacik Law Office, 9500 Brooktree Rd., Suite 205, Wexford, PA 15090.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Stella Patterson, deceased, Case No. 021802619 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on April 24, 2018, a Petition was filed by Shirley Patterson, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Stella Patterson, deceased, in the real estate located at 2909 Highland Ave, South Park, PA, 15129, and determine that fee simple title is in Shirley Patterson. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s title is in herself.

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Thomas Kern, deceased, Case No. 021802870 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on May 3, 2018, a Petition was filed by Carole Kern, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Thomas Kern, deceased, in the real estate located at 419 West 8th Avenue, Tarentum, PA 15084, and determine that fee simple title is in Carole Kern. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Carole Kern will seek an Order adjudging that Thomas Kern’s title is in herself.

Articles of Incorporation

Nonprofit Corporation

Jay Arthur Gilmer, Esq., 5700 Bunkerhill Street, Apartment 2207, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, JayGilmer@verizon.net. Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, on April 7, 2018, with respect to a nonprofit corporation, ACE Ministries, which has been incorporated under the Nonprofit Corporation Law of 1988.

