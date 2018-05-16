Metro
Home > Metro

Investigators: Slain former teacher likely knew her killer


The Associated Press
13 reads
Leave a comment

Rachael DelTondo (Facebook)

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (AP) — Investigators say a former Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was fatally shot in her mother’s driveway on Mother’s Day likely knew her attacker.

Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo was shot multiple times Sunday outside the home in Aliquippa (al-uh-KWIH’-puh). DelTondo died at the scene in suburban Pittsburgh.

Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier says the death likely was a “crime of passion.” He says a cellphone at the scene is being analyzed. He wouldn’t say if there are any suspects.

DelTondo was suspended in November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. Officials there had received an anonymous email containing a police report saying DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student. No charges were filed.

Lozier called circulation of the report “a personal vendetta” against DelTondo.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Investigators: Slain former teacher likely knew her killer

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now