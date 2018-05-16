Entertainment
DJ Khaled is the top nominee for the BET Awards with 6


The Associated Press
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, DJ Khaled accepts the award for favorite song rap/hip-hop for “I’m the One” at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.  (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — DJ Khaled has reason to be grateful — he’s been nominated for a leading six trophies for the BET Awards.

The nominations for next month’s ceremony were announced Tuesday night. Among the awards Khaled was nominated for include album of the year for “Grateful” and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards.

Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Chris Brown are also up for key awards.

