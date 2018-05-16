Bids and Proposals 5-16-18

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF UPPER ST. CLAIR

GREEN-LIGHT-GO TRAFFIC SIGNAL UPGRADES

At the following intersections:

•McLaughlin Run Road / McMurray Road (SR 3004) and Panther Pass

•McMurray Road (SR 3004) and Johnston Road

Please refer to http://www.twpusc.org /Business/Procurement & Bid Information, for details regarding specifications and Bidding requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3107 Metro Ethernet and Dark Fiber Connectivity Options

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ARTICLE 1 – ADVERTISEMENT

PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on June 14, 2018 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

BRIDGE RESTORATION GROUP

CONTRACT NO. SYS-18-01

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidental items necessary for the replacement of the following bridge structure. Work items generally consist of, but not limited to, removal of existing structure, maintenance of traffic control plan, construction of new concrete box culvert and wingwalls, and reconstruction of adjacent roadway approaches.

BMS No.

1) Brookside Boulevard over Graesar’s Run 02 7407 0000 9009

In addition, the Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidental items necessary for the preservation of the following ten (10) bridges and structures along, but not limited to, the Authority’s LRT System. Work items generally consist of, but not limited to, concrete repairs, structural steel repairs, joint repairs, and bridge painting.

BMS No.

2) Brookside Acres Bridge 02 7407 0000 9400

3) McKinley Park Bridge 02 7301 0000 9201

4) Memorial Hall Pedestrian Bridge 02 7301 0000 9205

5) South Bank Flyover Bridge 02 7301 0000 9206

6) Killarney Culvert 02 7301 0000 9207

7) Glenbury Road Bridge 02 7301 0000 9208

8) South Hills Junction Flyover Inbound Bridge 02 7301 0000 9210

9) South Hills Junction Flyover Outbound Bridge 02 7301 0000 9211

10) South Access Road Bridge 02 7407 0000 9308

11) Fort Couch Road Bridge 02 7407 0000 9106

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after May 15, 2018 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15.00 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

David Hart – Authority

(412) 566-5415

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or email to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: David Hart

Email: dhart@portauthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference

May 31, 2018 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory, but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour

[immediately following the Pre-Bid Conference]

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

June 14, 2018 Purchasing and Materials

Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

ARTICLE 2 – PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A Pre-Bid Conference may be held with prospective Bidders to review the Bid Documents and generally discuss the Project. The time and place will be specified in the Advertisement. All Bidders are encouraged to submit their questions in writing to the respective individuals listed in the Advertisement prior to the time specified in the Advertisement for the Pre-Bid Conference. A response may be provided during the Pre-Bid Conference or by Addendum thereafter.

ARTICLE 3 – PRE-BID TOUR

If a site tour is to be conducted covering the area(s) of the Work, it will be held at the date and time indicated in the Advertisement.

ARTICLE 4 – PUBLIC OPENING OF BIDS

Bids will be publicly opened and announced at the advertised time and place set for such Bid opening.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

May 8, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Homestead Grays Bridge and West Drive Ramp Preservation

City of Pittsburgh and Homestead Borough

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. MA12-3515

FEDERAL PROJECT

NO. X111-939

MPMS NO.: 56957

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

As a prospective bidder, please note the following general Project data regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings(Proposal Report) for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PREBID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings(PROPOSAL REPORT) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS 2011 (PUBLICATION 408) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACT AWARDS ROOM.

CONTRACT CONDITIONS: U.S. Department of Labor minimum salaries and wages apply to this Project.

The County Manager reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The County of Allegheny, in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standards Provisions; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21 Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the County of Allegheny issued pursuant to such Act; Executive Order 11246; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; and Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprises), hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract pursuant to this Advertisement, the County will afford disadvantaged business enterprises full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and the County will not discriminate against disadvantaged business enterprises on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. It is a condition of the bidding process/contract that responsive bidders/contractors shall follow the disadvantaged business enterprise procedures in the Bidding and Contracting Documents.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

