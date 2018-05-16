Employment Opportunities 5-16-18

UNDERWRITING SALES EXECUTIVE

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Company is an independent, locally owned, community-supported public media organization and is home to Pittsburgh’s NPR News station, 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, home of Pittsburgh’s Adult Alternative Music. PCBC is seeking an experienced and successful underwriting sales executive to join its team, to represent WESA/WYEP with businesses and organizations in the Pittsburgh region. This is a key role in our organization and this individual will be responsible for new business development. For complete job description and to apply, go to: www.wesa.fm and follow the employment link. Please no phone calls. PCBC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks diversity in its workforce.

Administrative Assistant, Workplace Campaign

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking an Administrative Assistant to work under the direct supervision of the Vice President – Workplace Campaign. This position provides administrative and secretarial support for the Vice President and six Corporate Relations Managers. In addition to Microsoft Office suite work, filing and scheduling, United Way’s administrative assistant will perform duties such as coordination of meetings and conferences, database data entry and management, obtaining supplies, coordinating direct mailings, and working on special projects. Also, answers correspondence and assembles confidential and sensitive information. Deals with a diverse group of important external callers and visitors as well as internal contacts at all levels of the organization. Independent judgment is required to plan, prioritize and organize diversified workload, recommends changes in office practices or procedures.

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience in general office responsibilities and procedures. Proficient with Microsoft Office products and excellent customer service skills.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties.

Senior Claims Adjuster

(Bodily Injury and Property)

Port Authority is seeking a Senior Claims Adjuster (Bodily Injury and Property) to perform investigation and settlement of assigned claims and other assignments as assigned.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•BS/BA degree in Criminal Justice, Business Management or related field. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years general liability and property damage claims experience.

•Customer service oriented with the ability to handle emotionally charged situations.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Excellent organizational and planning abilities.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

Preferred attributes:

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Microsoft Word and Access.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

POLICE OFFICERS

CITY OF ALIQUIPPA

Qualified persons are invited to apply to the City of Aliquippa Civil Service Commission to take competitive examinations leading to eligibility for appointment as a Police Officer in the City of Aliquippa Police Department. An application form may be obtained beginning May 14, 2018 at the City Building, 581 Franklin Avenue, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, Monday through Friday. Completed applications must be returned by 4:00 PM, May 25, 2018, with a $35.00 non-refundable application fee payable to the City of Aliquippa.

REQUIREMENTS: At the time of application applicants are required to be Act 120 Certified or have successfully completed Act 120 Training with the State Exam successfully completed by date of conditional hire, have a high school diploma or GED, be a minimum of 18 years of age, hold a valid motor vehicle operator’s license issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, be a U.S. Citizen and be physically and mentally fit to perform duties of a police officer. Successful applicants must meet all other Civil Service requirements.

Women and Minorities Are

Encouraged to Apply. EOE

