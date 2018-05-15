Tyrone Burrell turns into the Easter Bunny!

Tyrone Burrell of the Pittsburgh Outreach Program is placing smiles on everyone’s faces…how can you not, when you’re dressed up as the wonderful Easter Bunny! For years, Burrell has performed this Easter tradition. Burrell is founder of the Pittsburgh Outreach Program, which continually helps the homeless in Pittsburgh with money, clothing, and other items.

Over the past year, his organization has sponsored youth on a trip to the Pittsburgh Zoo, and on June 15, the organization will sponsor a family weekend at Great Wolf Lodge. For more information on how to board the charter bus to Great Wolf Lodge, call 724-575-2728.

