Tony Dungy next inductee into Buccaneers Ring of Honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Super Bowl-winning Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is the next inductee into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

The Bucs made the announcement Tuesday, saying Dungy will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the club’s nationally televised home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 24.

Dungy won a Super Bowl as a player with the Steelers in 1978. He coached the Bucs from 1996-2001, compiling 54-42 regular-season record and transforming a struggling franchise into a championship contender.

His .563 winning percentage with Tampa Bay is the best in club history. The Bucs made the playoffs four times, including 1999, when they reached the NFC championship game. He was fired after the 2001 season, and his replacement, Jon Gruden, led Tampa Bay to its only Super Bowl title the following year.

Gruden was inducted into the Ring of Honor last season. The Bucs have not made the playoffs since 2007 and haven’t won a postseason game since their 2002 Super Bowl run.

Dungy, meanwhile, went on have a highly successful run from 2002 to 2008 as coach of the Indianapolis Colts, winning the Super Bowl capping the 2006 season.

The coach, who still lives in Tampa, was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Dungy will be the 13th inductee into the Ring of Honor, a group that includes Hall of Famers Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks, as well as former coach John McKay, Doug Williams, and the late Bucs owner Malcolm Glazer.

