‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ touches down in Cannes


Stephan Broadus
Actors Donald Glover, from right, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, director Ron Howard, actors Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Joonas Suotamo pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

CANNES, France (AP) — The Han Solo spinoff “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.

Director Ron Howard, wearing a hat that read “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away,” introduced his cast Tuesday before the film’s international premiere at Cannes.

Stormtroopers stood in formation as star Stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and “Chewbacca” actor Joonas Suotamo posed for photographers to promote the biggest Hollywood blockbuster at this year’s festival.

“Solo” is the third “Star Wars” film to land at Cannes, following “Attack of the Clones” in 2002 and “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005.

It will be released in France on May 23, two days before its release in the United States.

