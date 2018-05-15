Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is a faculty member at Stanford University.


Parker Riley
1 reads
Leave a comment

The white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt has gone viral. There have been countless memes created and while she tried to police people, she has become the laughing stock of the Internet. However, because she wore sunglasses, her identity has not been revealed — until now. Thanks to Twitter researchers, she is about to be a household name.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Allegedly, her name is Dr. Jennifer Schulte and she is associated with Stanford University (it’s not clear if she teaches there or if she is just alumni). See her alleged photo below:

According to what appears to be a now deleted LinkedIn page she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.” Sounds like Stanford should have taught her some lessons in humanity.

See some of the Twitter reactions below:

https://twitter.com/ScottSpencer2K/status/996314192574582794

In case you missed it, check out her white tears:

Jennifer is really going to be crying now, especially if her job is in jeopardy. People need to see there are repercussions for wrongly calling the cops on someone. From Yale to Oakland, using police as a weapon is not only ignorant but dangerous. That said, this incident did create some hilarious memes, click here to view.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now