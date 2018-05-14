Religion
Home > Religion

Grace Tabernacle Pastoral Installation of Rev. Tony Armstead


Courier Newsroom
14 reads
Leave a comment

PASTOR MELANIE DAVIS of Renewed Destiny Kingdom Ministries does the charge for the First Lady of Grace Tabernacle in Crafton, Tara Armstead. (Photos by J.L. Martello)

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Grace Tabernacle Pastoral Installation of Rev. Tony Armstead

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now