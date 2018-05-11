Pittsburgh’s Rev. Donald Marbury—‘My people, my people, my God’ (May 9)

This week’s column is about a book that, I have just read, and it was written by a God-fearing preacher that I have had the privilege of knowing as boy and man. The book, as I read it, was broken down into two major parts; the first part clearly demonstrates that God bestows gifts on some of us or maybe most of us. It was apparent early in the life of Donald Marbury that God had gifted him. Donald was born with a singing voice, love for his family, friends and people in general and a clear understanding that early in life he possessed the physical and moral strength to block out the enormity of self-induced destruction which surrounded him in his community. God had provided Donald with a strong, two-parent family, but oftentimes that is not sufficient, because all around you the devil is busy, and appears in many different forms. God’s gifts continued to manifest themselves as Donald was an excellent student in high school and college.

In college, he became the editor of the college newspaper and continued to improve his writing skills. On Easter, I read a brief verse from a poem Donald had written about the crucifixion:

“The dry lips that blessed and kissed infants…

That had commanded winds and waves to decline…

His dying thirst slaked by a sponge full of vinegar…

And palliation of myrrh mixed with wine…”

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh, Donald Marbury, after a period of time, became a part of Pittsburgh history by being hired by Channel 13 to host a television program titled “Black History,” becoming, well, the first Black in history. The second Black to host “Black Horizons” was Ralph Proctor, PhD, and the third Black was Chris Moore.

The second reason I found the book so enjoyable was it was not a book of self, writing, or bragging. In the time frame of Donald growing from boyhood to manhood, all around him was unemployment, underemployment, poor people’s stock market (numbers), after hour joints, gambling joints, red light districts, reefer smoking and all of the negatives that run rampant in poor neighborhoods across this nation. He had two God-fearing parents, but in too many situations that has not been sufficient. As drugs run rampant across this nation and no longer just in Black communities, the government now wants to fund all kind of programs to combat this plague. There are programs and most of them are failing.

It has always been my conviction that those persons such as Rev. Donald Marbury have done more to offset the effects of drugs than these funded programs and imprisonment. “THEY SIMPLY SAID NO.”

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

