Sports
Home > Sports

Late UNLV basketball great Armen Gilliam leads sports hall induction class


The Associated Press
5 reads
Leave a comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Late UNLV basketball great Armen Gilliam and famed boxing announcer Al Bernstein and  lead a list of six inductees Friday into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Longtime Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter; former UNLV swimming coach Jim Reitz; retired mixed martial arts fighter Forrest Griffin; and the former Las Vegas Thunder minor league hockey team also are being honored.

Bethel Park native Gilliam helped the Runnin’ Rebels to a 37-2 record in 1987 and the NCAA Final Four. He was second overall NBA draft pick in 1987 and played for six teams in 13 years. He died playing health club basketball in 2011 at age 47.

Bernstein is a Henderson resident who has called some of boxing’s biggest matches. He’s a sportscaster, writer, stage performer and recording artist.

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Late UNLV basketball great Armen Gilliam leads sports hall induction class

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now