Courier wins first place honors at PBMF’s 2018 Vann Awards


Courier Newsroom
11 reads
Leave a comment

THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER won first place in the category of “Newspaper Education,” for a 2017 story written by Rob Taylor Jr., left, on how Pittsburgh Public Schools’ top administration would improve African American student outcomes. The Courier’s C. Denise Johnson, middle, was a finalist in the “Newspaper Feature” category; Xavier A. Thomas, right, was a finalist in the “Newspaper Feature Photo” category; and Renee Aldrich was a finalist in the “Newspaper Print Series” category. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)

 

