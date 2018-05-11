Courier wins first place honors at PBMF’s 2018 Vann Awards

THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER won first place in the category of “Newspaper Education,” for a 2017 story written by Rob Taylor Jr., left, on how Pittsburgh Public Schools’ top administration would improve African American student outcomes. The Courier’s C. Denise Johnson, middle, was a finalist in the “Newspaper Feature” category; Xavier A. Thomas, right, was a finalist in the “Newspaper Feature Photo” category; and Renee Aldrich was a finalist in the “Newspaper Print Series” category. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)
TONY NORMAN, a columnist with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, took home the Trailblazer Award. Also pictured are PBMF’s Olga George, left, and PBMF president Brian Cook, right.
JOYCE DAVIS won the Communicator of the Year Award. Davis is the executive director of the Lincoln Park Community Center and president of the Penn Hills NAACP.
KDKA-TV’s BOB ALLEN, middle, won a Vann Media Award in the “TV Feature Story” category. (Photo by Marlon Martin)
CYDNEY NUNN, daughter of Bill Nunn, and Meleana Felton, both with the Bill Nunn Theatre Outreach Project. The Bill Nunn Theatre Outreach Project was awarded the Literacy Champion Award.
ERVIN DYER, PHD, right, was given a surprise award by PBMF president Brian Cook for Dr. Dyer’s 30 years of involvement with the Robert L. Vann Awards.
ERVIN DYER, PHD
MICHELYN TINOR AND JOSH TAYLOR, the co-hosts for the PBMF Vann Media Awards. Tinor is the host of Pghspot.com, and Taylor is a sportscaster for KDKA-TV and 93.7 THE FAN. (Photo by Marlon Martin)