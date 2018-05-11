An idea-starter, a conversation-starter—PACE’s ‘Inclusive Voices’

Victoria Garner, public relations and fundraising coordinator with PACE, was adamant.

“NOWHERE in the Pittsburgh region do people with such diverse backgrounds and disciplines, have the opportunity to meet and connect the way they do at Inclusive Voices!”

The annual event has become a staple in Pittsburgh, as this year’s edition was held, April 13, at the Fairmont Hotel, Downtown.

Inclusive Voices is a conversation-starter. But a person gets to have those conversations with some of the most dynamic leaders the region has to offer. Leaders such as Dr. Helmut Hegger of Bayer Corporation; Esther L. Bush of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh; Dr. Barbara Baker of the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium; and the list goes on and on.

“It has been said that the ‘best ideas start as conversations,’ and for the past 9 years, PACE has been the proud facilitator of more than 2,300 conversations between people from different backgrounds and walks of life,” said Lucille E. Dabney, Executive Director of PACE, in a statement. “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of PACE, we are very excited that Inclusive Voices has become one of the most anticipated forums for individuals that want to be engaged and involved in making a difference in our region.”

PACE is a partner agency of the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. PACE’s mission is to advance a more equitable community by increasing the capacity of individuals, groups and organizations that challenge injustice.

Since its inception, PACE has provided over $11 million in grants plus technical assistance to over 300 nonprofit organizations in isolated and neglected areas of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Community jewels supported by PACE in their early years include Kingsley Association, Greater Pittsburgh Literacy Council, NEED, and Manchester Bidwell Corporation.

The EQT Foundation has been the lead sponsor of Inclusive Voices since its inception.

“EQT believes in meaningful engagement with the communities we call home, and is committed to helping our communities grow and thrive,” said Charlene Petrelli, President of the EQT Foundation, in a statement. “We take great pride in being a responsible and responsive corporate citizen and are proud to be a part of the PACE Inclusive Voices conversations.”

In addition to EQT, other major sponsors of the Inclusive Voices luncheon were Highmark, UPMC, PNC and The Heinz Endowments.

