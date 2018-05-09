Business
Nordstrom Rack apologizes to 3 Black men accused of stealing


The Associated Press
A Nordstrom Rack location is seen in a file photo. (Ted S. Warren | AP Photo)

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — Nordstrom Rack has apologized to three Black shoppers who say they were falsely accused of stealing from a suburban St. Louis store.

Police were called to a Brentwood store Thursday while 19-year-old college student Mekhi Lee and high school seniors Eric Rogers and Dirone Taylor were shopping for prom clothes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the three left the store and police pulled into the parking lot. Officers told them that police had gotten a call about three Black men shoplifting. Lee and the others showed police the items they had bought and a store receipt, and they were allowed to leave.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

