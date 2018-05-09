New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (May 9)

Risk Management Workshop

MAY 10—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Minimizing The Risks of Liability In Your Business, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6535 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. 15206. Many businesses struggle with how to sustain the business and avoid risk and legal liability. In this seminar, attorney Beth Slagle of Meyer, Unkovic & Scott will address a number of those challenging areas, including: Contracts, Insurance, Indemnification, Employee/Independent Contractor Classification, and what to do if a claim is made against your business. The event is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. To register, or for more information, call 412-365-1448.

QuickBooks Workshop

MAY 16—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host Using QuickBooks Online Version, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 108 Rockwell Hall, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. A representative from Dennis Piper & Associates will guide attendees through a Product Overview, setting up company file, importing data; Navigating, home, customer and vendor centers, transaction; Recording Transactions; sales & expenses, Quick Create menu; Reporting, common reports, reports by version, and customizing, and Advanced Topics, including credit card payments, payroll and Apps Center. Cost: $49. Call 412-396-6233.

African American Chamber Luncheon

MAY 17—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western PA will hold its annual meeting and luncheon, beginning at 11 a.m., in the 17th floor Grand Ballroom at the Omni William Penn, 530 William Penn Place, Pittsburgh 15219. The luncheon will feature a keynote address by Duquesne Light President and CEO Richard Riazzi. Tickets are $75 for members and $90 for non-members. RSVP is required by May 11. Call 412-392-0610 for more information.

20th Annual Entrepreneur’s Growth and Networking Conference

JUNE 7—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host its 20th Annual Entrepreneur’s Growth and Networking Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., in the Union Building, 4th Floor. The daylong event will include multiple breakout sessions, lunch with keynote speaker Michael DelGrosso and a business building trade show. More than 400 small business managers and owners are expected to attend. Cost: Full Day, including breakfast and lunch, $139; Half Day, $79; Lunch Only, $50. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Intellectual Property Workshop

JUNE 19—The Chatham University Women’s Business Center presents Intellectual Property: What You Need To Know, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chatham Eastside Entrepreneurship Hub, 6535 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. 15206. Have you adequately protected the very foundation of your business — the creative ideas and/or unique designs that set you apart from your competition? In this session attorneys from Meyer, Unkovic & Scott will help you better understand the various business considerations with respect to intellectual property law. Discussion topics include: Trademarks, Copyrights, Patents, Non-Disclosure Agreements, and Trade Secrets. The event is free, but registration is required and limited to the first 50 participants. To register, or for more information, call 412-365-1448.

Corporate Inclusion Conference

JUNE 25—The Corporate Equity and Inclusion Roundtable presents its 6th Annual Conference, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Duquesne University Power Center Ballroom, 1105 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. 15219. The event includes breakfast, networking and a keynote address by Candy Castleberry-Singleton, vice president of diversity and inclusion for Twitter. The event is free. To Register, visit http://www.ceirpittsburgh.org.

