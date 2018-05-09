Employment Opportunities 5-9-18

Energy Assistant

Enthusiastic about energy and the environment? Value a diverse workforce and work-life balance? Join Conservation Consultants, Inc. – an established and growing non-profit team serving lower-income households with in-home energy and safety assessments. This full-time, temporary role has a strong opportunity for permanent employment. We’ll provide all the training you’ll need! Apply online: http://getenergysmarter.org/careers

Director of Donor

Engagement

California University of Pennsylvania seeks to hire a Director of Donor Engagement. This individual’s primary responsibility will be to execute strategic initiatives of the comprehensive fundraising program for California University of Pennsylvania. A bachelor’s degree and a minimum of three years of prior experience are required. For a detailed job description, position requirements and instructions for application, visit www.calu.edu; click on Employment, then Staff Positions. All applicants must apply online.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania.

Cal U is M/F/V/D/AA/EEO.

Operations Management Analyst – Capital

Port Authority is seeking an Operations Management Analyst – Capital to coordinate preparation, analysis and monitoring of Operations Division capital budgets and programs. To provide support and assistance with regard to capital project management. To develop and perform complex management analyses.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS Degree in Business Accounting, Finance, Business Administration or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of five (5) years experience in accounting, budget administration, finance, and/or statistical business analysis.

•Strong computer and statistical analysis skills.

•Ability to work independently.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Missy Ramsey

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

MRamsey@portauthority.org

EOE

Special Events Coordinator

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is seeking a Special Events Coordinator to lead project activities and manage the development, implementation of project plans for all events. This individual may work on several projects at once or individual projects depending on the event schedule for the year. This includes managing event logistics both individually and with a small team.

The Special Events Coordinator reports to the Senior VP for Community Philanthropy & Fundraising and liaises with the campaign department, community impact and marketing to ensure appropriate messaging and publicity of all events.

The ideal candidate should have experience in planning and organizing events, excellent computer skills, and scrupulous attention to detail in all aspects of work.

Visit our website at https://uwswpa.org/careers/ to view job description and apply for this position. Submissions will only be accepted electronically.

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, is an equal opportunity employer committed to workplace diversity, serving Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland, Fayette and Southern Armstrong Counties

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: