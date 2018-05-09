Bids and Proposals 5-9-18

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive proposals for Design Services for Ballasted Roof Replacement as identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLCC). The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Ryan Buries – E-mail: rburies@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6179. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below via a request.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: DLCC

Design Services for Ballasted Roof Replacement

RFP Available: May 4, 2018

Pre-Proposal Meeting: 9:00 am, Fri., May 11, 2018

Proposal Due Date: 4:30 pm, Tues., May 22, 2018, LCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The Westmoreland County Housing Authority (WCHA) is requesting service bids for:

REFUSE CONTRACT

COLLECTION – HAULING – DISPOSAL

Located At

VARIOUS RENTAL HOUSING SITES – WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Sealed bids will be received by Michael L. Washowich, Executive Director, until June 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. (Eastern Standard Time) at the administration office of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority, 167 South Greengate Road, Greensburg PA 15601, at which time they will be opened publicly.

For additional bid requirements and associated documents visit www.wchaonline.com. Bid documents can be obtained from the WCHA – Administration Office for a processing fee of $25. Free examination of said documents is available at the administrative office of the WCHA.

Michael L. Washowich,

Executive Director

Westmoreland County

Housing Authority

DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, JUNE 6, 2018, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 39M1-18

HANGAR ROAD FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM REHABILITATION

PROJECT NUMBER 4M1-18

HANGAR ROAD DOMESTIC WATER SYSTEM REHABILITATION

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 1:30 p.m., on MAY 17, 2018.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: https://www.dotsbe.pa.gov/PAUCPWeb/paucp/viewHome.do

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3543 or 412-472-3779.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on May 23, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180319A Maintenance Inspection Testing & Certification of Fire Protection Systems

B180320A Wiper Arm Assemblies – Coach

B180321A Synthetic Automatic Transmissions Fluid

B180422 Substation Equipment – DC Breakers

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00AM May 9, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) will receive proposals for a Fund Accounting Software Solution. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Request for Proposals (RFP) may be obtained after the date below from Sharon Mink, Email: SMink@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: (412) 393-7105, Facsimile: (412) 393-7104.

This Advertisement applies to the following RFP:

Project: Fund Accounting Software Solution

RFP Available: May 2, 2018

Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: 9:00 a.m., May 9, 2018

Proposals Due: 4:00 p.m., May 29, 2018, SEA, 171 Tenth Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Washington County Housing Authority

Request for Bid

Workers Compensation Insurance

Due: July 10, 2018

Sealed bids will be received at the Central Office of the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 S. Franklin St., Crumrine Tower, Washington, PA 15301, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at which time bids will be opened. For specifications and bid information, contact Christy Kemp, (724) 228-6060 Ext. 128 or christyk@wchapa.org The Authority reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any and all bids.

Stephen K. Hall

Executive Director

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF UPPER ST. CLAIR

THE UPPER ST. CLAIR

MCLAUGHLIN RUN

ACTIVITIES CENTER (MAC) RENOVATIONS

Please refer to http://www.twpusc.org /Business/Procurement & Bid Information, for details regarding specifications and Bidding requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF UPPER ST. CLAIR

JANITORIAL AND CLEANING SERVICES

For the Municipal Building, Public Works Building, Recreation Center, Tennis Administration Building, all located on McLaughlin Run Road, Main Fire Station on Washington Road, Community & Recreation Center, and the Morton Road Fire Substation on Morton Road.

Please refer to http://www.twpusc.org /Business/Procurement & Bid Information, for details regarding specifications and Bidding requirements.

/s/ Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

