Legal Notices – Estate Notices 5-9-18

Estate of Ms. Christine M. Rozsa, Deceased of 121 Cottonwood Court, Moon Township, PA 15108. Estate No. 02-18-02595. Mr. Eric Rozsa, 7714 LaFayette Square, Aliquippa, PA 15001, Administrator c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of FLORENCE M. BODOSKY, Deceased of Oakdale, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. No. 02-18-01877 Tracey Smith, Executor, 4570 Battleridge Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of FRANCES H. ANDERSON, Deceased of Pittsburgh. No. 01358 of 2018, Audrey J. Snyder and Saundra J. Hogan, Co-Executrixes, c/o Ms. Audrey Snyder, 189 ColoniaL Village Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235, or to Judith Anderson, Esq., POB 17497, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Estate of McGOEY, JOHN B., Deceased of Ross Township No. 01802 of 2018. Exec. Brian J. McGoey, 8609 Broad Hill Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Suite 100, 908 Perry HWY., Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Estate of FRANZ CARL KEPPLER a/k/a FRANZ C. KEPPLER, Deceased of 5036 Sequoia Court, Export, PA 15632. No. 65-18-0512 Executor Berry J. Zentner, 5036 Sequoia Court, Export, PA 15632 or to American Wills & Estates, Lloyd A. Welling, Esquire, 2100 Wharton Street, Suite 302, Birmingham Towers, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Estate of Myrna J. Worthy, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 06970 of 2017. Walter P. Worthy, Representaive, c/o A. Jean Cason-Wynter, Esq., 504 Arthur Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of MILDRED I. LUCAS, Deceased of Pittsburgh, PA No. 06334 of 2017. Annie M. Grice, Executrix, 11005 Azalea Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

