Remebering DeEbony Groves: Waffle House Shooting Victim Receives Special Honor

Entertainment
Remebering DeEbony Groves: Waffle House Shooting Victim Receives Special Honor

Groves, a 21-year-old promising student, lost her life when a gunman opened fire at a Nashville Waffle House on April 22.


Clarissa Hamlin
It has been two weeks since the horrifying shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville that ended with the loss of four lives, including DeEbony Groves’.

The life of Groves, 21, a promising student studying social work, was cut short when a shooter opened fire at the restaurant on April 22. The gunman was caught alive, but Groves’ life is gone forever. However, her memory is living on through her family.

Groves’ mother, Shirl Baker received her daughter’s college degree from Belmont University in Nashville on Saturday night, Pix 11 reported. It was a moment in honor of the young women whose hard work and spirit have made quite a mark on Belmont’s community.

It was also a healing moment for the school’s community who have been shocked and hurt by the loss of Groves.

“Almost two weeks ago, our community suffered an unimaginable loss,” Robert Fisher, Belmont University president, said before the crowd. “While our hearts were broken, today we have the chance to celebrate DeEbony’s life together.”

It was just days before the graduation that Groves’ mother received the worst call imaginable about her daughter. The tragedy has also been tremendously hurtful for Groves’ brother, Di’Angelo, who couldn’t hold back tears as he received his degree without his sister by his side.

To offer some kind of comfort and pay tribute to Groves, the university renamed a social work scholarship after the young woman. School officials hope the scholarship not only provides financial support, but “encouragement to generations of social work majors.”

Groves, who liked to sing gospel songs, was killed alongside her friend, Akilah DaSilva, a 23-year-old aspiring musician. Joe Perez, a 20-year-old who had moved to Nashville late last year, and Taurean Sanderlin, a 29-year-old lover of football and hip hop, also lost their lives in the tragedy.

