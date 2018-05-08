Is Pennsylvania’s governor trying hard to prove to Black voters he’s not sunken?

Photo by

Metro
Home > Metro

Is Pennsylvania’s governor trying hard to prove to Black voters he’s not sunken?

Tom Wolf has spoken out for Meek Mill, the Black men profiled at Starbucks and more issues affecting African Americans.


Clarissa Hamlin
7 reads
Leave a comment

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has been very vocal about many issues involving African Americans in recent weeks.

Wolf pushed for Meek Mill‘s prison release and has partnered with the rapper to advocate for criminal justice reform, WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station, reported. He warned that businesses were subject to anti-discrimination laws after a Philadelphia Starbucks manager called the cops on two Black men who were only sitting at a table. In addition, the governor recently voiced his concerns over the racial profiling faced by several Black women golfers who also had police called on them at a golf club in York, Pennsylvania.

Wolf, a Democrat, has called for the state’s human relations commission to investigate the golf incident, ABC 27 reported.

“[The state] must be committed to protecting individuals from discrimination,” and allegations “must not be tolerated,” Wolf, who Barack Obama campaigned for to win the PA governor’s office in November 2014, wrote in a letter issued to Pennsylvania’s Human Rights Commission Friday.

The governor has also spoken out in support of Medicaid expansion, an issue affecting millions of African Americans.

Wolf’s public statements on matters affecting Black people have been made just as the state is preparing to vote if he will be re-elected in November. The Republican challengers are trying to win the gubernatorial nomination to challenge Wolf in a May 15 primary election.

Also, Wolf’s statements were delivered as Democrats have lost support with Black voters and have been forced to make significant efforts to get them back in the fold.

Considering the timing of the upcoming gubernatorial election and circumstances facing Democrats, Wolf’s statements could work in his and his party’s political favor. The statements may prove that Wolf is trying to be a voice that speaks out for Black Americans as well as help him win sway with Black voters. However, he doesn’t have all Black supporters on his side.

His track record with the Black community has not been squeaky clean. Two Democratic gubernatorial challengers who ran against him in the 2014 primary called Wolf out for his role as chairman in the 2001 re-election campaign of then-York, PA. Mayor Charlie Robertson. The former York mayor was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black woman during the city’s 1969 race riots, Penn Live reported.

What is clearest is that Wolf has had support from big names in the Black community. Voters will likely weigh that support, as well as more research about him, before they make a decision to re-elect him or not.

SEE ALSO:

Prosecutor Convinced The Two Black Men Who Were Lynched By Four Whites ‘Was Not Racially Motivated’

New Study Shatters The ‘Black-On-Black Crime’ Argument From Conservatives

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now