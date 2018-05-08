Field Negro: Please help me, there are Negroes in my space.

At some point racist white people have to realize that the police (and those in authority) should not be their personal gestapo to check the “evil” brown people around them to satisfy their own ignorance and fears.

It’s happening over and over again. White people in public spaces do not feel comfortable around people of color, and rather than check their own issues, they call for help.

The latest in this ongoing American tragedy took place in Colorado.

“This week, two prospective CSU students, both Native American, had the police called on them during a campus tour simply for being quiet. Although the boys were not arrested, they were separated from their group and unable to continue the tour.

This incident is not uncommon. It is a result of society’s unconscious bias against people of color, especially men. CSU students need to acknowledge these biases and take what happened to those boys in the tour seriously – and they need to work on doing better.

The event on CSU’s campus comes on the heels of two Black men being arrested a few weeks ago for simply sitting in a Starbucks after they had the police called on them by a store manager for “looking suspicious”. The men did not order anything, as they were waiting for a friend to join them. The video has been viewed over 11 million times, and has created national controversy.

Unconscious biases, also known as implicit bias, are social stereotypes about certain groups of people that individuals form outside their own conscious awareness. Everyone holds unconscious beliefs about various social and identity groups, and these biases stem from one’s tendency to organize social worlds by categorizing.

Please stop calling the police on people of color simply because you think they look suspicious or out of place. Especially when they are doing completely normal things.

The fear of those different than us, especially from the white majority, is perpetuated by unfamiliarity and the media portraying people of color as dangerous.

And CSU and the Fort Collins community is no different than other predominantly white communities when it comes to displaying unconscious bias against people of color. The incident this week has brought the issue into our local spotlight as well.

According to a public post from the woman whose sons were reported to the police, it was another mother in the group who called them, saying the boys “made her nervous.” The police arrived and pulled them out the group. After finding nothing wrong, they left, thus leaving the boys separated from the group and unable to continue the tour.

They returned home to New Mexico “embarrassed and disappointed” wrote their mother.

The school addressed the incident in a mass email Wednesday evening writing “the fact these students felt unwelcome on our campus while here as visitors runs counter to our Principles of Community.” [Source]

Hello officer, two Native American men are in our group and they are way too silent and serious for my liking. Please do something about it, ASAP.

Unbelievable!

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/05/please-help-me-there-are-negroes-in-my.html?utm

