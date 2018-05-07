Letter to the editor: Time to build on the special history of Cheyney and Lincoln universities

Pennsylvania boasts the great fortune of being home to the two oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the U.S.
During a time when it was against the law to educate Blacks in most places across the nation and you could be jailed or killed if you did so, Cheyney and Lincoln Universities helped African Americans free themselves from slavery and bondage. Established in 1837 and 1854 respectively, these two HBCUs were first of their kind and have remained higher education havens for contribution, creativity, culture and change. For nearly 200 years, these institutions have made a difference in the lives and fortunes of thousands and to continue that tradition, we must invest accordingly.
Looking at the list of graduates from both universities, their capacity to both create and to graduate agents of change cannot be refuted. Cheyney’s history includes activist Octavius Cato, journalist Ed Bradley, and the second African-American female physician in the U.S., Rebecca Cole. Lincoln’s history of graduates includes Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall; author Langston Hughes; Kwame Nkrumah, who was the first president of Ghana; and Lillian Fishburne, the first African-American female rear admiral of the U.S. Navy.
But Pennsylvania’s pair of historical higher education gems are not solely about graduating giants of change and important firsts. A recent study, The Equality of Opportunity Project: The best Pa. colleges to take you from the bottom of the income ladder to the top, focused on the issue of colleges and the economic upward mobility of their graduates. This fascinating study reviewed millions of records of college graduates from across the nation, and found that Cheyney University was sixth and Lincoln University ranked first among Pennsylvania colleges in moving graduates from the difficult realities of low income into economic security and prosperity.
Looking at the economic opportunities these schools offer along with the incredible history produced by these important institutions is why we are introducing legislation calling for a specific initiative that recognizes the important contributions of Cheyney and Lincoln universities and seeks to build on that history. An Office of HBCU Excellence would be established within the Pennsylvania Department of Education. A deputy secretary of education would run the office and focus on maximizing the effectiveness of the nation’s oldest HBCUs through numerous untapped opportunities with in government and in the private sector. The Office of HBCU Excellence would make sure that both universities are fully connected with the newest developments in Pennsylvania’s science and technology community, the latest programs and initiatives in health care and education, new concepts in energy and development, and any budding opportunities in all aspects of the state’s innovation and arts and culture communities.
It is long past time to double down and invest in Pennsylvania’s rich legacy in our nation’s first two HBCUs. They deserve our resources and respect, we deserve the proven rich rewards that will result from a continued commitment to our history.
This editorial was endorsed by: state Senator Vincent Hughes, District 7 state Representative Ed Gainey, District 24 state Representative Jake Wheatley, District 19
As well as: state Senator Sharif Street, District 3
state Senator Anthony H. Williams, District 8
state Representative Patty Kim, District 103
state Representative Rosita C. Youngblood, District 198
state Representative Chris Rabb, District 200
state Representative James Roebuck, District 188
state Representative Morgan Cephas, District 191
state Representative Emilio Vazquez, District 197
state Representative Brian Kirkland, District 159
state Representative Isabella Fitzgerald, District 203 state Representative Joana McClinton, District 191