Childish Gambino’s new video tackles racism, gun violence


The Associated Press
In this image released by FX, Donald Glover portrays Earnest Marks in the comedy “Atlanta.” Glover is nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. (Quantrell D. Colbert/FX via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino’s “This is America” video tackles racism and gun violence, complete with blood splatter.

Gambino is the Grammy-winning alter-ego of Donald Glover. His new video has gotten a lot of attention on social media since its weekend debut. A smiling, shirtless Gambino dances throughout most of the video, but that image is juxtaposed with that of him shooting a hooded Black man in the head and gunning down a Black choir.

He sings: “Yeah, this is America/ Guns in my area/ I got the strap/ I gotta carry ’em.” At other points in the song he addresses a black man’s place in the world.

At the video’s end, he appears to be chased by a White mob.

Glover’s Emmy-winning FX show “Atlanta” has its Season 2 finale Thursday and he plays Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” in theaters on May 25.

