Real Times Media Expands Its Brand Portfolio with the Launch of RTM360° 

Tanisha Leonard, vice president of client solutions, promoted to president to helm new division

DETROIT – Real Times Media (RTM), a Detroit-based multimedia holding company, recently announced the official launch of RTM360°, a marketing services division focused on developing culturally-relevant strategies, solutions, and content that emotionally engages the African American community. Born out of RTM’s years-long continual evolution from traditional print-centric properties into a true multimedia solutions provider, RTM360° already has projects for national clients in the financial services, mobile, and beverage industries to its credit.

“Over the years we have re-engineered Real Times Media by adding an impressive stable of community and premiere events and generated steady revenue streams via licensing and merchandising our archives and custom publishing projects,” said Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer Real Times Media. “We have also made significant headway with our marketing services efforts, prompting the creation of the RTM360°. With this addition, we have truly refocused Real Times Media and evolved from being a newspaper company into a dynamic and diverse media firm dedicated to providing our clients with real solutions.”

Leading the new marketing services organization will be Tanisha Leonard, Real Times Media’s current vice president of client solutions, who is being promoted to president of the burgeoning solutions provider. As president of RTM360°, Leonard will drive business growth via the development of custom marketing programs which leverage RTM’s strategic partnerships and deep understanding of engaging local African-American communities to create nationally impactful narratives.

Leonard has more than 15 years of industry leadership experience, inclusive of having played an active role in helping guide RTM’s strategic plan over the past eight years.

“Tanisha has long been a vital member of the Real Times Media management team, and I am confident that she is the right leader for RTM360° who can create value for our clients by marrying RTM’s numerous assets with the opportunities ahead,” says Jackson.

Before joining Real Times Media, Leonard gained a wide array of experience in managing the marketing, strategic planning, and creative development processes on behalf of several organizations. She previously served as director of communications for the nation’s number one video network at the gas pump, Gas Station TV, and marketing manager for a third-party logistics provider where she developed and implemented marketing strategies for the $300 million expedited freight manager.

Leonard holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: