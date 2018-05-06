I still believe it takes a village to raise a child. While parents are certainly the first teachers for their children, it takes an extended network of friends, family, mentors and educators to ensure that children evolve into responsible, law-abiding adults. The village approach has sustained our community for generations. Now that we’ve gotten away from that method, evidence of the downfall are present in our society where absentee fathers, teenage mothers, disrespectful children, increased crime and under-performing students are a norm.
I still believe children deserve the best from us. Children don’t ask to be here, so it is up to adults — not just parents — to ensure that children of this world are treated fairly and provided opportunities that will enhance their lives. It breaks my heart when I learn that a child has been neglected or otherwise abused. Adults must continually be advocates for children.
I still believe there are consequences to our actions. Great things can happen to us as a result of the good deeds we do for others. On the other hand, there can be negative consequences to the bad things that we do. I am confident that if we think before we act, many of the negative consequences can be eliminated.
I still believe listening is better than talking. Sometimes we get so hung up on what we have to say, that we fail to listen to others. Listening and actually internalizing what a person is saying is highly effective communication. Throughout life I’ve learned the most valuable lessons by simply listening to others.
I still believe in love. True, unadulterated love that transcends time, money and one’s physicality. The most precious thing to me is when I can see that two people are in love … it radiates from them and it’s exciting to see. I am blessed to have that type of love for and from my husband.
I still believe that people are in our lives for a reason, a season and a lifetime.Determining which slot a person fits in isn’t always simple, but once you’ve got their role established, it’s easy to put things in perspective and move forward.
I still believe that mistakes aren’t always bad …as long as you learn from them. My mom used to always tell me to save as many of my own mistakes and learn from those of others. That lesson was invaluable. And even when I make my own mistakes, I try to find a lesson in them. Doing so makes me accountable for my actions, but eventually it also makes me a wiser person.
I still believe in the goodness of people. We can do so much for one another. I believe that if we all strive to be genuinely good people, our blessings will overflow and life will be so much more enjoyable — having ill intentions or being mean-spirited takes too much negative energy — energy that we will one day have to answer for.
I still believe in God and the power of his greatness. Knowing God is what gives me the resolve to endure the challenging time, the strength to be strong when I really want to be weak and the wisdom to make sound decisions in a sometimes crazy world.
