Black Woman Who Was Verbally Attacked By Racist White Man On NYC Train Speaks Out

On the evening of April 19, Soraya Orelein was attacked by a racist white man on the Long Island Rail Road, which is a train in the New York City area. He hurled racist and sexist slurs at her and even called her a monkey. Watch the disturbing video below, please be warned the video is graphic:

Soraya Orelein is now speaking out for the first time. She told Eyewitness News, “He was so angry that you saw the veins pop out of his neck. He came to my face and was like, ‘Ooh ooh ahh ahh, you monkey,’ and I just sat there. I just sat there, and I didn’t say anything. I just said, ‘You need to leave. Leave me alone. Please just walk away.’” She said in tears, “He made me feel disgusting. He made me feel less than what I am. And I’m not the only one who has experienced this.”

Eyewitness News found out where the man lived and tried to get an interview. He allegedly screamed from his front porch.”Get the story straight. Do you want to talk to us? You call yourself a journalist — get your f***ing story straight!” His wife and daughter joined in, screaming, “There’s a lot more going on in this world than fake (expletive.) That was not my father. You guys are out of your minds. Fake news. Enough is enough. Fake news!” Considering this fake news rant, it’s probably safe to assume they are Trump supporters. Watch Soraya’s interview below:

The MTA is reportedly investigating the incident. Hopefully, the man will be properly punished — like being banned from the MTA.

