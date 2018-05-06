April Ryan Won’t Be Demonized As An Angry Black Woman By Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Ryan was given attitude when she asked about Rudy Giuliani's recent confession about Trump.


Roz Edward
April Ryan, one of the nation’s favorite Black female journalists who is constantly telling the Trump administration to fix it quick, had another round in the political ring with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Ryan asked Sanders, also known as side-stepper-of-the-year in some circles, for an update on the Robert Mueller Russia investigation during a press briefing on Thursday. However, it was another question that made Sanders start acting sideways, The Hill reported.

The question that really got things heated was about Trump’s reaction to the confession by his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, that the president knew Michael Cohen, 45’s longtime personal attorney, had paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani also said that Trump reimbursed Cohen, a fact that previously Trump denied like he does pretty much everything else.

Apparently, Sanders couldn’t take the heat when Ryan said that she was “blindsided” by Giuliani’s statement to Fox News on Wednesday.

“Well, with all due respect, you actually don’t know much about me in terms of what I feel and what I don’t,” Sanders, who obviously lost her cool, said before trying to dismiss Ryan for another reporter.

Ryan quickly said her peace about the verbal lashing on Twitter.

It’s clear that Ryan, a veteran journalist who has covered multiple presidents, took offense to Sanders’ comments. The press secretary’s words were “street” and fighting words, Ryan said.

Sanders’ off-cuff remarks were meant to get Ryan fired up, the journalist said. The heated display may have been an attempt to ultimately try to cast Ryan as the stereotypical angry Black woman. However, the journalist won’t be painted with such a label.

Ryan has dedicated herself to truth-seeking as a journalist, and her questions have helped to get to the bottom line of the most controversial matters. She won’t be shut down or singled out on her mission to hold folks accountable. Watch the video below.

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

 

