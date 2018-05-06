Allegheny Dwellings getting a facelift, and 100 additional housing units will be added

One of the city’s oldest public housing communities, Allegheny Dwellings, is getting a facelift that’s long overdue, thanks to the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh that, when completed, will bring 100 additional housing units to the North Side.

“Right now, there is great synergy between our vision for a revitalized Allegheny Dwellings and the greater North Side community,” said HACP Executive Director Caster D. Binion at the phase I groundbreaking, April 25.

“Our development team is working closely with Allegheny Dwellings residents and their neighbors to implement a plan that will replace some of the city’s most obsolete housing stock with high quality affordable housing.”

Allegheny Dwellings currently consists of 272 “barracks style” units in three terraced levels stretching from Federal Street on the North Side up the hill to Fineview. The first phase of redevelopment involves the new construction of 65 units of mixed-income housing—47 affordable and 18 market-rate.

Of these, 58 will occupy the original footprint of six of the old buildings and seven more will be built along Federal Street. Housing Authority spokesman Chuck Rohrer told the New Pittsburgh Courier that there will be eight fully accessible units for individuals with physical disabilities and four units that will be fully equipped for individuals with hearing and vision impairments.

The project is budgeted at $24 million, with funding coming from low-income tax credits and with loans coming through the authority’s stand-alone, nonprofit subsidiary Allies & Ross Management Corporation and the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, and conventional loans.

While this project is part of the authority’s commitment to provide the city’s low-income residents with housing, the HACP board moved the next day to further its commitment to providing its residents with family-sustaining employment.

To that end, on April 26, the board approved contracts with the Community Empowerment Association and the A. Phillip Randolph Institute to provide construction trades training and job readiness training services to up to 20 residents each.

The initial contracts are for three years for $100,000 each, and each have two one-year renewal options. Those options will be based based on enrollments, program attainments, graduations and job or advanced training placements by participants.

A. Phillip Randolph Institute Vice President and County Councilman DeWitt Walton said the contract formalizes an existing relationship with the HACP, and he welcomes the opportunity it will provide to expand the institute’s efforts.

“From our inception in 2009, for our first five years, we did this kind of training in public housing with no recompense,” he said. “So we have a history, and one of success in training Housing Authority residents. We are excited to see how we can create more opportunities to empower residents, raise per capita income, and improve the quality of life.”

