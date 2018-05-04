Senior missionaries flash back to the past (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos May 2)

Each year when the Senior Missionary Society No. 1 of Homewood A.M.E Zion Church holds their annual tea they select a theme for their fashion show. This year they featured fashions from the fifties and the sixties. On April 14, there were hats on display that represented that era and a mini-fashion show that featured a poodle skirt and popular fur stoles, and “skins” that ladies loved to wear many years ago. Many of the vintage fashions have made a resurgence.

Marcella Hill and Raynetta Green were this year’s models. The audience enjoyed a praise dance from a member of the Holliday Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and then it was “tea time.” This year’s tea pourers were Hope Pickens and Blanche Butler.

The afternoon was full of fun and fellowship and the members of the Senior Missionary Society No. 1 want to extend a special thanks to the hosts and hostesses and a special thanks to members of the Annie L. Anderson Missionaries.

