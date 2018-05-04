2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl date and time announced

This season’s Bowl to lead into College Football Playoff Semifinals

ATLANTA (May 2, 2018) – The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will move to a new date and time for this year’s game when it kicks off at Noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be the first New Year’s Six bowl game played that day and will lead into the College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl on ESPN.

“We’re thrilled to kick off what will be one of the most important Saturdays in college football all year,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. president and CEO. “We’re really looking forward to hosting two nationally ranked teams leading into both College Football Semifinals this season as we gear up to host our second Semifinal in 2019.”

This year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host two top nationally ranked teams as assigned by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in early December. Tickets to this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be will be available for sale to the general public in July.

Last season’s sold-out 50th Anniversary Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between No. 12 UCF and No. 7 Auburn delivered 8.3 million television viewers, making it the second-most watched Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl of all time, and the most-watched non-College Football Playoff Semifinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the New Year’s Six era.

In total, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has now drawn more than 35.8 million viewers for its games in the College Football Playoff era. The Bowl has also seen more than 2.95 million fans attend its games the past 50 years, including selling out 19 of its last 21 contests. Cumulatively, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has paid out $173 million to its participating teams and has distributed an additional $31 million in charitable and scholarship contributions since 2002.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is scheduled to host its next College Football Playoff Semifinal game in 2019.

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, one of the New Year’s Six Bowls selected to host the College Football Playoff. This past season, the Peach Bowl celebrated its Golden Season, including its 50-year history of traditions and successes as the nation’s ninth-oldest bowl organization. The Bowl has earned a reputation as one of the most competitive bowls in the country, with 54 percent of its games being decided by a touchdown or less. Peach Bowl, Inc. has disbursed $240.5 million in team payouts over its 50-year history. Peach Bowl, Inc. also leads all other bowl game organizations in charitable and scholarship contributions, giving more than $31 million to organizations in need since 2002. Peach Bowl, Inc. also runs the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, manages The Dodd Trophy national coach of the year award and led the relocation and financial foundation of the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta. For more information, visit Chick-fil-APeachBowl.com or follow us on Twitter at @CFAPeachBowl and find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/CFAPeachBowl

