Terrell Edmunds taken in first round by Steelers


Courier Newsroom
VIRGINIA TECH SAFETY TERRELL EDMUNDS, right, was the Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, April 26. But the most outstanding part of the occasion was Ryan Shazier’s triumphant walk to the podium to announce the Steelers’ pick. He’s pictured at left, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. (AP Photo)

2018 Steelers Schedule

Sept. 9: at Browns (1 p.m.)

Sept. 16: vs. Chiefs (1 p.m.)

Sept. 24: at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m.)

Sept. 30: vs. Ravens (8:20 p.m.)

Oct. 7: vs. Falcons (1 p.m.)

Oct. 14: at Bengals (1 p.m.)

BYE

Oct. 28: vs. Browns (1 p.m.)

Nov. 4: at Ravens (1 p.m.)

Nov. 8: vs. Panthers (8:20 p.m.)

Nov. 18: at Jaguars (8:20 p.m.)

Nov. 25: at Broncos (4:25 p.m.)

Dec. 2: vs. Chargers (1 p.m.)

Dec. 9: at Raiders (8:20 p.m.)

Dec. 16: vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m.)

Dec. 23: at Saints (4:25 p.m.)

Dec. 30: vs. Bengals (1 p.m.)

– Home games in BOLD –

 

