New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (May 2)

JERUSALEM BAPTIST ANNIVERSARY

MAY 6—Jerusalem Baptist Church is celebrating its 117th Church Anniversary at 3 p.m. at the Church, 123 Steuben St., West End. The theme for the day is “A Solid Commitment to God,” Joshua 24:14-15. The guest messenger will be Rev. Roy L. Sims Sr., Pastor of Mt Zion Baptist Church of Bellevue. Reverend Theodore E. Pugh Sr. is the Senior Pastor of Jerusalem Baptist. For more information, call 412-921-0822.

ANTIOCH SEWICKLEY WOMEN’S DAY

MAY 20 —Antioch Baptist Church, 332 Elizabeth Street, Sewickley, will hold its Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 10:45 a.m. at the church. Dinner will be served after service. The guest speaker will be Minister Anita Hough, Christian Lighthouse Church, Aliquippa. The theme is “Nurturing Hands—Proverbs 31:31. Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.”

SIXTH MOUNT ZION ANNIVERSARY

MAY 20—Sixth Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 119th Church Anniversary at 10:15 a.m. at the church, 6556 Shetland St. Reverend Eric McIntosh of St. James Episcopal Church will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 412-441-7839.

