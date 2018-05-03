Must Watch: Restaurant Manager Threatens To Call Cops On Black Couple After They Sit Down

Johnny Wimbrey and his wife had only sat down to order food at a Plano, Texas restaurant.


With the country on edge against restaurant racism after recent incidents at Starbucks and Waffle House, more racist alarms are being sounded. The latest #DiningWhileBlack (or trying-to-dine-while-Black) instance took place at a Plano, Texas, restaurant when a manager threatened to call police on a Black couple as if he was competing for a Guinness World Record for the quickest time to jump into racist mode.

Johnny Wimbrey and his wife’s time at Sambuca 360 went from cool to extra hostile when they were singled out by the manager. They were about to order some food at a table when the manager asked them to move. Why? He wanted to make room for a regular customer who was White.

The manager did the standard racist actions: chastising the couple, accusing them of a crime and, oh yeah, threatening to call the police. Why, again? Wimbrey, who had been to Sambuca previously for an event, and his wife respectfully questioned the manager for the racially motivated request and stood up for themselves. Watch the insane video that was taken via cell phone:

When Wimbrey asked why the couple had to move, the manager said, “Because I don’t like you.”

For real?

This is some craziness that speaks to the audacity of privilege. How many times do we have to keep saying, “Don’t Be Racist,” to people?

The manager in this case probably didn’t know that Wimbrey was somewhat of a celebrity in certain circles. The nationally known motivational speaker is welcomed into many places but couldn’t get a meal at Sambuca.

No word yet on what happened to the manager but folks have been keeping an eye out on this one. Sambuca 360’s Yelp page was already filling with reviews on their racism. One customer wrote, “Ridiculously racist! The way the manager acted is disgusting.”

Agreed.

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

