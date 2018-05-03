Honoring the 1968 Pipers, Pittsburgh’s only pro basketball champion

Pittsburgh officially became an incorporated city in 1816. And in the 202 years since, there’s been just one professional basketball championship won in this town.

Some of you weren’t even alive in 1968 when the Pittsburgh Pipers of the American Basketball Association defeated the New Orleans Buccaneers in a decisive Game 7, on the evening of May 4, sending the 11,457 in attendance at Civic Arena into jubilation.

This coming Friday, May 4, 50 years to the day, many of the players from that championship team will be here in Pittsburgh, where history was made.

My organization, Achieving Greatness Inc., is presenting the 1968 Pittsburgh Pipers ABA World Champions 50-year Anniversary Reunion. This Friday, May 4, players from the team will congregate at Savoy Restaurant, 2623 Penn Ave. in the Strip District, with festivities beginning at 6 p.m. The evening of Saturday, May 5 will be the Recognition and Awards Banquet, at the Marriott City Center, 112 Washington Pl.

It will be the first time that this 1968 championship-winning team will be reunited since the night they won the title 50 years ago. Confirmed players attending the two-day celebration include Tom Kerwin, Steve Vacendak, Herschell Turner, Jim Jarvis, Barry Leibowitz, Ira Harge, Arvesta Kelly, Leroy Wright, Charlie Williams, Calvin Graham, and Dexter Abu Muhammad Westbrook.

Unfortunately, I believe that the 1968 Pipers never received their proper recognition in Pittsburgh upon winning the title. Here’s why it’s important to care about this team and their accomplishments.

It was, in fact, 1968, shortly after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated that Connie “The Hawk” Hawkins led the Pipers to the ABA title. The only professional basketball title in Pittsburgh.

To put this in perspective for you, that was the heart and soul of the NBA and ABA battle to the death for the greatest basketball talent on the planet. When the 1967-68 Pipers defeated the Buccaneers for the title, they were, in fact, one of the greatest teams in the world, capable of beating any—I repeat—any team anywhere. Hawkins led both his team and the league in scoring and was named MVP of both, thus making him one of the greatest players in the world at the time.

So that you won’t think I am exaggerating my point at all, allow me to share with you my moments in time. Like the time Connie, Kenny Durrett and I all rode to Cleveland for the NBA All-Star game. We had tickets, but not very good seats to be sure. Well, that didn’t last long after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar noticed Connie and pulled us down to center court. While there, no less than Kareem, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Bob Lanier, Pete Maravich and Bill Russell, just to name a few, came over to shake Connie’s hand. Sure, Connie may have played in the ABA, but he was definitely treated like the legend he was.

Or the time, after years of asking, that I made the trip to New York City with Connie. The streets of Brooklyn, the Harlem Rucker League…Simply put it was like walking next to a god! The legend of Connie Hawkins is real, folks, and it was made crystal clear by the constant outpouring of love, yells, shoutouts, photos and the need to touch “The Hawk.”

Yes, we reunite these guys for their 50-year anniversary and are glad to do so. “Longevity has its place.” And yet we want these forgotten champions to be remembered for their talent, hard work and sacrifices forever more. These players were involved in our community. They were visible at local supermarkets, they had numerous autograph sessions, they lived right here with us.

Years ago, “Dr. J” himself, Julius Erving, the basketball great, stood before our sold-out Willie Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards banquet crowd and proclaimed that “If there had not been a Connie Hawkins, there may not have ever been a Dr. J. That man was my hero!”

If that doesn’t speak volumes, I don’t know what does.

Connie Hawkins later played in the NBA and was a four-time NBA All-Star. Hawkins died, Oct. 6, 2017, at the age of 75.

This weekend, we’re calling to arms the history, the culture, the very fabric and spirit that has set Pittsburgh apart from all other cities in America.

The City League, the WPIAL, it’s that Donora, Clairton, Aliquippa deep-rooted, never-say-die attitude. The Dan Marino, Bill Fralic, Tony Dorsett, Chuck Sanders, Kenny Durrett and Schenley versus Dick Divinzio and Ambridge…Man, can you feel me?

It’s the Fifth Avenue and Sam Clancy against B.B. Flenory and Valley. That Western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh something that we have that reminds us of our historic championship roots—that shouts loud and proud—we will never be forgotten!

And throughout all the history that this city has when it comes to championship sports, always remember this…for a moment in time, the Pittsburgh Pipers were a part of that fabric and rich tradition.

(For information on purchasing tickets to the May 5 event at the Marriott City Center, call 412-628-4856.)

