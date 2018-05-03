August Wilson Celebration—A birthday party fit for a ‘King’

August Wilson, the legendary playwright Pittsburghers can call their very own. And what better way to celebrate what would have been his 73rd birthday, than to have a day-long, blocks-long celebration in our historic Hill District. The Courier photographer known as “Streets” captured the event in pictures.

