Allegheny County leads the way in Minority-Owned Business certification

In 2017, Allegheny County certified more Minority-Owned Business Enterprises than any other county in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia.

That revelation was unveiled by County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, his senior staff and county MWDBE Director Ruth Byrd-Smith during an April 30 meeting with the New Pittsburgh Courier editorial board.

“And what Ruth has done with certification is to ensure that we have at least one MWDBE firm, sometimes more, in the pool of finalists for contracts—kind of like the Rooney Rule,” said Fitzgerald. “Now it’s not a guarantee, but it does give them a seat at the table.”

Last year, Allegheny County’s MWDBE department certified 586 firms. Of those firms, 244 were classified as African American.

As he noted from the newly-printed, MWDBE Department Annual Report for 2017, Allegheny County issued 16 percent of its contracts to minority-owned firms last year, worth about $4 million. In the Purchasing and Supplies and Staples categories, it was a combined 24 percent to minority-owned firms.

As for direct employment, Fitzgerald touted that since his tenure as county executive, the county has hired 2,843 people. Of those, 693 were African Americans (24 percent). Additionally, Fitzgerald has made 69 hires or promotions to the positions of director or deputy director, and 15 of those were African Americans (21 percent). And in board appointments/reappointments, 21.2 percent have been African Americans. Fitzgerald said in 2017 alone, 27.3 percent of his board appointments were African Americans.

On the contracting side, Byrd-Smith said the county has installed an electronic contract monitoring system that allows her office and County Manager William McKain to track compliance. “Among other things the tracking system allows us to monitor payments to minority subcontractors, to make sure they are correct and on time,” she said. “If they are not, Will sends them a mean letter.”

McKain added that if contractors continue to abuse the system, he can freeze their payments, and if need be, rescind the contract.

“We pulled two or three last year,” he said.

Fitzgerald said building corporate and private buy-in is an area he is focusing on because the region is finally in a position, with an influx of new business—and employment opportunities—to attract and keep Black job seekers who might have previously gone to somewhere like Atlanta.

“What we’re working on is connecting with the private sector to grow participation there,” he said. “And there’s a diversity of opportunity, now, that wasn’t here before, what with the financial sector, ‘Eds & Meds,’ manufacturing, and the (Shell) cracker plant. That’s why workforce development is so critical and why we have people like Dr. Bullock over at CCAC providing that kind of training.”

For her part, Byrd-Smith said while it is gratifying to have certified a large number of MWDBE firms, she’s more interested in seeing firms grow.

“One of my best success stories? Well, there was a company that started out as Don Williams Graphics and they did all the signs at the (Pittsburgh International) Airport, then they got a contract for highway signs,” she said. “That’s when they discovered the real money was in the poles, so they began doing that, too. Now they operate in several states.”

The company is now known as Weatherspoon and Williams, a minority-owned business based in Coraopolis.

Byrd-Smith also noted that she took part in a number of outreach efforts, including the inaugural “Working Together” forum to connect service providers to opportunities with the Department of Human Services, and ongoing certification workshops held regularly at Community Empowerment Association in Homewood, the Hill CDC and the Diversity Business Resource Center.

While Allegheny County has certified more Minority-Owned Business Enterprises than any other county in the state, Fitzgerald told the Courier that it still isn’t enough. “We’ve made tremendous strides,” giving the distinction a grade of B or B+. “We’re always striving to do better. There’s still more work to do.”

