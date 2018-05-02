Public Notices 5-2-18

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective at the start of the business day Monday, May 21, 2018, the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will open the waiting lists for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites:

•Bedford Dwellings (1 bedroom)

•Allegheny Dwellings (1 bedroom)

•Arlington Heights (1 bedroom)

Pre-Applications can be submitted in person to the HACP Occupancy Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., mailed to the address below, or faxed to 412-456-5182. For information about obtaining a Pre-Application for the HACP Low Income Public Housing Program, please contact the Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030; TDD: 412-201-5384 or visit our website at http://www.hacp.org.

CLOSING OF WAITING LISTS

Effective Monday, May 14, 2018, at 12:00 p.m., HACP will close the waiting lists for the following Low Income Public Housing Sites to all persons/families except those who require the features of a wheelchair accessible unit, with the exception of the Manchester Commons waiting lists. The Manchester Commons waiting lists will close to all persons/families.

•Caliguiri High Rise

•Carrick Regency

•Finello Pavilion High Rise

•Gualtieri Manor

•Manchester Commons Phase 1 (all bedrooms)

•Manchester Commons Phase 2 (all bedrooms)

•Manchester Commons Phase 3 (all bedrooms)

•Manchester Commons Phase 4 (all bedrooms)

•Mazza Pavilion

•Morse Gardens

•Northview Heights High Rise (1 bedroom)

•Pennsylvania Bidwell (1 bedroom)

•Pressley Street High Rise (1 bedroom)

Only pre-applications from persons/families that require the features of a wheelchair accessible unit will be accepted after the closing date and time, with the exception of the Manchester Commons waiting lists as noted above.

Please be advised that part of HACP’s eligibility determination process includes the provisions of its reasonable accommodation policy, requiring families to request accommodation to qualify a person/family for a wheelchair accessible unit. For more information on HACP’s reasonable accommodation policy and qualification for a wheelchair accessible unit, please contact the Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282.

Public Notice will be provided when the HACP determines to re-open the waiting lists for these sites.

The Housing Authority of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

